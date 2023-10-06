Gibson Capital LLC Sells 639 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gibson Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,939 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.2% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,810,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $319.36 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.01.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.34.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

