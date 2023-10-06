Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,782 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at $120,000. 626 Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 52.7% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 70,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 108.2% in the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 732,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 380,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $63,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,052,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,927,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $63,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,052,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,927,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,499.00, for a total transaction of $20,241,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,238,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,712,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,195,470 shares of company stock valued at $22,688,467. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of DNA opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 375.48% and a negative return on equity of 66.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.