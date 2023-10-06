Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 35,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 76,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

