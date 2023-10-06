GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,311 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.3% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.34.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $319.36 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

