Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Greif were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the second quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Greif by 83.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 7.5% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 67.1% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Greif Stock Performance

NYSE:GEF opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.08. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Greif had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Greif’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Greif’s payout ratio is 31.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

