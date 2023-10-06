Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stake Increased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 87.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Hasbro Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ HAS opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.49. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -151.35%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

