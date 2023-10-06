Head-To-Head Review: Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) & I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) and I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Agios Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, I-Mab has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Agios Pharmaceuticals and I-Mab, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals 0 2 2 0 2.50 I-Mab 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.76%. I-Mab has a consensus target price of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,536.69%. Given I-Mab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe I-Mab is more favorable than Agios Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Agios Pharmaceuticals and I-Mab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals -1,042.56% -20.24% -18.05% I-Mab N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.6% of I-Mab shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Agios Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of I-Mab shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agios Pharmaceuticals and I-Mab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals $14.24 million 96.02 -$231.80 million ($3.80) -6.46 I-Mab $13.81 million 8.32 -$363.53 million N/A N/A

Agios Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than I-Mab.

Summary

I-Mab beats Agios Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial. Its product candidates also includes TJ210, a monoclonal antibody against human C5aR1 that is in Phase 1 for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune; Uliledlimab, a CD73 antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors and oncology; TJ-L14B, a PD-L1-based tumor-dependent T-cell engager for solid cancers; Givastomig, a tumor-dependent T cell engager for gastric and other cancers; TJ-L1IF, a PD-L1/IFN-a antibody-cytokine fusion protein for PD(L)-1 resistant tumors; and TJ-C64B, a bispecific antibody for ovarian and other cancers. The company has strategic collaboration agreement with PT Kalbe Genexine Biologics; AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company; Jumpcan Pharmaceutical Group; Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd.; and Roche Diagnostics. I-Mab was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

