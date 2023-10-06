HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $3,512,754.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,744.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,441 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.33, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.89 million. Equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

