Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.76% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 17.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 176,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 26,224 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth about $524,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 10.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 65.2% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of BATS BMAY opened at $30.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

