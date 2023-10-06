International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.66. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -37.94%.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

