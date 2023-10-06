Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $517.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

