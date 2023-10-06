iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2,588.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $105.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.18. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.80 and a 12-month high of $109.18.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

