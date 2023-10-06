iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBMP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IBMP opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.0437 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

