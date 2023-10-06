iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $591,452,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,311,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,172,000 after buying an additional 5,448,980 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,125,202.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,666,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after buying an additional 2,666,729 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after buying an additional 1,492,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 171.9% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,478,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after buying an additional 934,805 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $41.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.