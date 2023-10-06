Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 12,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $1,638,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,807,861.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $124.99 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The firm has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.92.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Airbnb by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

