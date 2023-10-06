Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,126 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.7% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 29,789.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515,452 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $319.36 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.01. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.34.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

