Kenneth S. Wilson Sells 15,000 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $1,918,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,968,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $129.00 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $130.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Jabil by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Jabil by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $384,818,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Jabil by 5.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,528,000 after acquiring an additional 221,458 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

