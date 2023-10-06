KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after buying an additional 8,391,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,162,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after buying an additional 3,544,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in KeyCorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,978,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,500,000 after buying an additional 2,435,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEY. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

