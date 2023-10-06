LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

LendingTree Price Performance

TREE opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $169.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.96.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $1.07. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $182.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingTree

In other LendingTree news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 2,631 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $58,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,748.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 172,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $3,270,030.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,210.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Olmstead sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $58,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,748.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,177,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in LendingTree by 445.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

