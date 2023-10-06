MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Holdings Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.06% of MasterCraft Boat worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,154,000 after buying an additional 203,490 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 82,973 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 130,333 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 573,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 443,723 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MCFT. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 132,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $2,916,462.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,001,411 shares in the company, valued at $44,171,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of MCFT opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $375.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.79. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $35.29.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.88 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 54.60%. Research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasterCraft Boat

(Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

See Also

