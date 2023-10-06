Maurice Sciammas Sells 4,305 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $1,972,981.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,354,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 8th, Maurice Sciammas sold 874 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total transaction of $463,447.24.

On Friday, July 21st, Maurice Sciammas sold 9,843 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $5,258,425.89.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $451.76 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $595.98. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.35.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $749,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 8,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

