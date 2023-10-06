MBE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MBE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,916 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.6% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,327 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,524 shares of company stock worth $55,530,770 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.91 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.63 and its 200 day moving average is $177.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.