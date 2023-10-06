MBL Wealth LLC Has $6.67 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,596 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.9% of MBL Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $437,855,000 after purchasing an additional 94,563 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $159,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $319.36 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.34.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

