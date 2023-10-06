Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MSBI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens raised their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.88. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.59.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $77.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

