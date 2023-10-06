New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,400 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $55,268.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,504.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $26,222.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,939.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $55,268.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,504.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,739 shares of company stock worth $100,433 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $36.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average is $40.37. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -70.84, a PEG ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $253.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCY. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

