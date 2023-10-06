New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 2,300 Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,804,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $2,016,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 42.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

SHC opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 2.22. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a positive return on equity of 48.61%. The company had revenue of $255.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.