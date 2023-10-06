New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 300 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. CWM LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Shares of AOS opened at $66.07 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.94. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.47.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

In other A. O. Smith news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

