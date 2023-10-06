New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 300 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BXP opened at $54.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.67%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.81.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

