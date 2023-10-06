New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 400 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Catalent were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $48,000.

In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $92,242.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,577 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

CTLT stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.98, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.24. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $80.98.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

