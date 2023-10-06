New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in WestRock were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in WestRock by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK opened at $35.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $39.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average is $30.89.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRK. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

