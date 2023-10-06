New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 200 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,936 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in F5 were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in F5 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,957 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter worth $1,102,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in F5 by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,706 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $146,194.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,800.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $146,194.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,800.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $25,222.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,480.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,515. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $155.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $167.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.15.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

