New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 400 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,811,000 after purchasing an additional 357,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,059,000 after buying an additional 49,905 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after buying an additional 1,408,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CPB stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 51.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.