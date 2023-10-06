New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in NRG Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NRG Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

NRG stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.08%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

