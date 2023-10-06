New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Invesco were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 19.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invesco in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. acquired 796,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.12 per share, with a total value of $20,003,633.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,052,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,438,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

