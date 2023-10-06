New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Xerox were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Xerox by 1,126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 206,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 189,771 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Xerox Price Performance

XRX stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -58.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $152,860.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $152,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,260,420 shares of company stock valued at $542,694,314 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.