New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $307,000 Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in V.F. were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 279,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 235,692 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in V.F. by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 153,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,994,000 after acquiring an additional 968,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 232,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 101,279 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $16.57 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 400.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VFC

About V.F.

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.