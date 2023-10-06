New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $363,000 Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in News were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in News by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in News by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in News by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 572,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 186,878 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of News by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 292,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,076 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $19.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96 and a beta of 1.32. News Co. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $21.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

NWSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on News in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on News in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

In other News news, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $205,614.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $1,216,840.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,445.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $205,614.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,899.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,966 shares of company stock worth $5,285,380. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

