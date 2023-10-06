New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $387,000 Holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in GAP were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GAP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,027,000 after purchasing an additional 83,032 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth about $20,617,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 481,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of GAP by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Stock Performance

GPS opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. GAP had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GAP in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on GAP from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GAP

Insider Transactions at GAP

In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 24,509 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $253,913.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $1,586,185.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 24,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $253,913.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,455. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GAP Profile

(Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.