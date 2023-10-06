New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $393,000 Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Whirlpool by 65.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 181,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Whirlpool by 777.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 25,788 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WHR

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $125.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $160.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.72 and its 200 day moving average is $138.29.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -24.59%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.