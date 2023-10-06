New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $416,000 Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BBWI opened at $32.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.35.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.47%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.