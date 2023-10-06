New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $419,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.