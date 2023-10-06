New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $446,000 Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 658.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 863.25% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.