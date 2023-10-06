New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 400 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 7.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 42.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Sealed Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Sealed Air Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $56.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.