New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 500 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,167,000 after purchasing an additional 297,487 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,732,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $539,401,000 after acquiring an additional 149,912 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,765,000 after acquiring an additional 205,096 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,660,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,642,000 after acquiring an additional 274,979 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XRAY. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 3.4 %

XRAY opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.63. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.74%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

