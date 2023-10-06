New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 800 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 252.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $724,000.

Papa John's International Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $64.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.60 and a 52-week high of $97.78.

Papa John's International Increases Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $514.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.10 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 3.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PZZA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

About Papa John's International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

