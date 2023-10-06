New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.68.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Articles

