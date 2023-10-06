Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,933,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,248 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5,447.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $15,104,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,057,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,068,000 after acquiring an additional 821,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 422.22%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

