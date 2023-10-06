Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ PACB opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.71. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.12 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,101 shares of company stock worth $1,247,090 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $84,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.