Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.94. Pathward Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.59 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 24.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

