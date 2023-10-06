Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.70.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PNW opened at $72.14 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.